German Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets participate in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace during an air force exercise on Apr. 25, 2017. Airbus announced Friday, Aug. 29, 2019 that it is withdrawing from competition to replace Canada's aging CF-18 fighter jets. (Mindaugas Kulbis/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP)

Airbus withdraws from Canadian fighter jet completion

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 12:47
Last Updated: Friday, August 30, 2019 15:35
0 Comments ↓

Share

And then there were three.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence and Airbus Defence and Space are withdrawing from the competition to replace Canada’s aging fleet of CF-18 jet fighters, Airbus officials announced Friday.

A statement by the company said the plane maker has informed the Liberal government that Airbus is withdrawing its Eurofighter Typhoon jet from Canada’s Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP).

That leaves only three companies in the competition: Lockheed Martin Canada with its F-35; Boeing with the Super Hornet; and Sweden’s Saab, which is offering an updated version of its Gripen fighter.

The decision is the result of a detailed review of the Request for Proposal (RFP), following its release on July 23, 2019, Airbus said in a press release.

“Airbus Defence and Space is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Government of Canada, and of serving our fifth home country’s aerospace priorities for over three decades,” Simon Jacques, president of Airbus Defence and Space Canada, said in a statement.

“Together we continue in our focus of supporting the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, growing skilled aerospace jobs across the country and spurring innovation in the Canadian aerospace sector.”

Two German Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets fly over Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. (Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press)

Airbus officials said they “appreciate” Canada’s “commitment to transparency throughout the last two years as well as the thoroughly professional nature of the competition.”

Two factors have led Airbus to withdraw from the project, the company said.

First, it looked at the NORAD security requirements and the cost it imposes on companies outside of North America.

Second, Airbus said it concluded that “the significant recent revision of industrial technological benefits (ITB) obligations does not sufficiently value the binding commitments the Typhoon Canada package was willing to make, and which were one of its major points of focus.”

Not a surprise, says expert

David Perry, vice president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute who specializes in defence procurement issues, said the decision by Airbus did not come as a surprise, especially given the company’s concerns over the recent changes by the Liberal government to the industrial benefits portion of the tender to make it more fair to Lockheed Martin.

“If somebody had asked me which of the four companies were most likely to drop out, I would have guessed Airbus,” Perry told Radio Canada International.

“Their sense was they had really spent a lot of time emphasizing the ITB (Industrial and Technological Benefits) offering that they had and so when the government made the change, which I think it made for the right reasons, to allow Lockheed or anybody else to bid under an adapted economic offset package model, they had certainly expressed that they thought that would really change the rules of the game.”

Reaching full interoperability difficult for European aircraft

Another concern the company had mentioned in its press release was the difficulty and the cost of establishing the 2-EYES interoperability with U.S. systems that Canada is looking for, Perry said.

To reach the level of interoperability that Canada requires to be able to fulfil its NORAD obligations, it needs to have aircraft that can work seamlessly with American aircraft, which means being integrated into the U.S. intelligence sharing systems, Perry said.

These systems allow the aircraft not only to communicate with each other and the ground controls but also access highly sensitive intelligence data that the U.S. jealously guards.

“What it means is that you have to have a connection between your intelligence feed and the equipment on the aircraft,” Perry said. “Our intelligence is largely American-driven and having that match with American equipment is very easy because it’s U.S. national systems and the American equipment comes to Canada previously connected, because the American government connects it.”

This creates a big hurdle for European plane makers, he said.

“Their equipment isn’t always automatically connected to American systems,” Perry said.

Some analysts have argued that this question of interoperability essentially gives Lockheed Martin and Boeing an edge over their European competitors.

“Ultimately for us to buy a fighter aircraft and make it effective, it has to work seamlessly with the U.S. government, not just the U.S. Air Force but the rest of the U.S. government,” Perry said.

“And I think the general sense is that the United States has said that it will work with whatever aircraft Canada buys, but ultimately we need to make those aircraft work with very sensitive American intelligence systems.”

With files from Murray Brewster of CBC News

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

From McLuhan to Selye to screens and stress: a Canadian story...and study

Economy, Health, International, Society

Toronto Canada: one of the world’s safest cities.

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics

The LINK Online: Aug 29,30,31, 2019

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canadian Muslims being stopped at U.S. border with little explanation

RCI | Français

Contre les modifications au Code du travail nuisibles aux petites entreprises

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 30, 31 de agosto y primero de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

繁育帝王蝶6年，丛岩介绍具体做法和相关网站信息

العربية | RCI

مركز بحثي كندي جديد: "معهد دراسات ما بعد الربيع العربي" في مونتريال