(Clockwise from top left) NDP Leader Wab Kinew, PC Leader Brian Pallister, Green Leader James Beddome, and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont are all awaiting the outcome of Tuesday's Manitoba election. (CBC/The Canadian Press)

Manitobans vote in early provincial election

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 10:33
0 Comments ↓

Share

Voters in Canada’s western province of Manitoba are casting their ballots today in a provincial election that has the incumbent Progressive Conservatives seeking a second majority government.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. CT in the province’s 42nd general election. Eligible voters have until 8 p.m. to vote.

PC Leader Brian Pallister called the election a year early, three years into his first mandate as premier of Manitoba.

In 2016, Pallister led the PCs to a landslide victory over then-governing provincial New Democratic Party, picking up 40 of the 57 seats in the provincial legislature.

Pallister set out to cut provincial sales taxes, reduce budget deficits and took on the federal government over the carbon tax introduced by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Now Pallister is pledging to create 40,000 jobs, improve supports for victims of domestic violence and tackle the methamphetamine crisis, as well as bring more tourists to the province and create more flexible grocery store hours.

The NDP, which had governed Manitoba from 1999 to 2016, are Pallister’s main opponents. The left-of-centre party led by broadcaster and musician Wab Kinew, has campaigned on the promise of banning mandatory overtime for nurses, increasing the minimum wage to $15 and upgrading infrastructure. The NDP is also promising to cap tuition fees and slash the price of electricity for Manitobans.

The provincial Liberal party, led by Dougald Lamont, is promising to invest in French education, improve health-care access and bring in a $15 minimum wage, as well as cut crime and take bold action on climate change. The Liberals, who held only four seats at the time of dissolution, are hoping to make major inroads.

The Liberals are also facing competition from the Green Party of Manitoba, which garnered more than 5 per cent of votes in 2016 but failed to elect any Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Green Party Leader James Beddome campaigned on the promises of setting up a guaranteed basic income program and scrapping the education property tax, as well as developing a province-wide compost program and increasing the carbon tax.

The right-of-centre Manitoba First party is the only other party apart from the PCs, the NDP and the Liberals that had a sitting MLA. However former Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Steven Fletcher has announced that he is jumping back into federal politics and will run for the newly created People’s Party of Canada.

With files from CBC News

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International

Crisis in west coast salmon fishery

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Margaret Atwood takes centre stage in London

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Art exhibition highlights history of slave trade in Newfoundland

RCI | Français

Vapotage, santé pulmonaire et morts aux États-Unis : le Canada en alerte

RCI | Español

Los desafíos que esperan ahora a la tenista canadiense Bianca Andreescu

RCI | 中文

加拿大真的会重启女性堕胎权讨论？绿党党领袖梅的回答惊人

العربية | RCI

السودان: قراءة في تحديات الحكومة الانتقالية الجديدة