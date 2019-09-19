Canada Post to unveil stamp honouring Leonard Cohen

Canada Post will unveil a stamp set honouring the late, legendary singer, songwriter and Montrealer Leonard Cohen on Friday.

The ceremony will take place at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, overlooking the grand Cohen mural on Crescent St. in downtown, Canada Post announced.

The stamps will be available to the public on Sept. 21, on what would have been Cohen’s 85th birthday.

Cohen, one of Montreal’s most iconic and influential cultural figures, was born in Westmount on Sept. 21, 1934. He died in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, 2016, at the age of 82.