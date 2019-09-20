Invasive and destructive giant Asian hornets have been found on Vancouver Island, (B.C Ministry of Agriculture)

Asian carp, ash borer beetles, and now giant hornets

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 08:31
Last Updated: Friday, September 20, 2019 14:18
0 Comments ↓

Share

Various Canadian agencies concerned with the environment have been battling invasive species for years, and now a destructive new threat has arrived.

A giant hornet from Asia has now joined threats from the invasive fish species known as Asian carp and the emerald ash borer also from Asia.

The giant hornets can grow from 1.5 to 2 inches (3-5cm) with even larger wingspans (via Nanaimo Bulletin)

The invasive hornet are the largest of hornet species and feed on insects including pollinating bees. They can destroy a beehive in short order. Their sting can be very painful because of the powerful venom.

In August, reports came to the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture of giant hornets spotted in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Beekeeping experts later were able to locate and track the bees to their underground nest. They then stunned the insects using carbon dioxide from fire extinguishers before collecting them and placing most of them in alcohol.

Because they nest underground they can be hard to find. The nest was found by experts in a heavily wooded area near a park (via Nanaimo News-video)

The giant hornets, about 150 of them, were recovered and will now be preserved and studied for information about their origins and other aspects.

End of threat?

However, some people have spotted a few survivors, and officials and bee experts are investigating reports of a second nest.

The experts later removed pupae in the nest. They are now investigating the possibility of a second nest (CHEK News-via CBC)

Meanwhile, other invasive threats include the Asian carp  which has caused havoc in some American waterways. It has been seemingly contained so far in Canada. However, the invasive emerald ash borer beetle has destroyed literally millions of majestic ash trees across much of the U.S and Canada.  It is thought the  beetles arrived in wood packing crates or pallets from Asia in 2002. Efforts have long been underway to stop its destruction, but so far to little avail. The spread of the beetle and the destruction are raising fears the ash tree may not survive in North America.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Environment, International
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Link hosts L-R: Marie Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Mistubishi Aircraft to create new centre in Montreal

RCI | Français

Le dossier des langues officielles à l’heure des élections fédérales

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 20, 21 y 22 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年9月20-22日）

العربية | RCI

حديث مع مرشح الحزب الأخضر الكندي في إحدى دوائر منطقة مونتريال ساري ماضي