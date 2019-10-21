An Edmonton man defaced a newly painted mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday morning. ( Andreane Williams/CBC)

Thunberg mural defaced in Edmonton

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 14:29
Last Updated: Monday, October 21, 2019 15:38
0 Comments ↓

Share

A freshly-painted mural of climate change activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton, Alberta was defaced Sunday less than two days after she participated in a Fridays for Future rally at the steps of the oil-rich province’s legislature.

The painting depicting the 16-year-old Swede against a bright blue background was initially spray-painted in downtown Edmonton by local artist AJA Louden on Friday.

A newly painted mural of Thunberg was further defaced on Sunday morning. CBC has blurred a derogatory term that later appeared on the mural. (Andreane Williams/CBC)

The eyes of the portrait were later blacked out and a slur and a message telling Thunberg to leave Canada were written over the mural in French.

On Sunday morning as a CBC journalist was shooting video footage of the mural, a man identifying himself as James Bagnell walked up to the wall with spray paint and began painting “Stop the Lies. This is Oil Country” over the image of Thunberg’s face.

James Bagnell paints a pro-oil message over a downtown Edmonton portrait of Thunberg. (Gabrielle Brown/CBC)

“This is Alberta. This is oil country. My father has worked in the oil industry. We don’t need foreigners coming in and telling us how to run our business, support our families, put food on our tables,” Bagnell said.

When a CBC crew returned later Sunday to shoot more footage, a different man was defacing the mural–this time calling Thunberg a derogatory term and telling her to get out of the country,

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam met with Thunberg in Fort McMurray on Friday night. (submitted)

He declined to be interviewed.

After participating in the Friday’s rally, Thunberg travelled to Fort McMurray, where she met with leaders of the Mikisew Cree and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nations

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Newsweek

Share
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

New UN report scalds Canada for Indigenous housing conditions

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

When a common medical research tool is not entirely accurate

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Enviro-friendly, bio construction making inroads into building industry

RCI | Français

Fraude alimentaire: la méthode Oceana manque de transparence

RCI | Español

Tiempo de ser o el teatro como instrumento de lucha contra la homofobia

RCI | 中文

加拿大2019大选竞争激烈：如何实时跟踪选情

أكرم خريّف، صحفي وخبير في الشؤون الأمنية - Photo : Facebookالعربية | RCI

هل ستسعمل السلطات الجزائرية الأسلحة والذخيرة الكندية ضدّ الحراك الشعبي ؟