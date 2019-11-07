Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on March 28, 2019. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec backtracks on changes to popular immigration program

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:56
0 Comments ↓

Share

Bowing to public pressure, the Quebec government announced Wednesday it is backtracking on certain changes to a popular immigration program that allows foreign students and people working in the province a fast-track toward permanent residency in Canada.

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced he would include a grandfather clause for people who were admissible to the Quebec Experience Program (QEP) before the changes came into effect on Nov. 1.

Created in 2010, the program fast-tracked the process of receiving a permanent resident status in Canada for foreign students studying in Quebec, as well as people working in the province for more than a year on temporary permits.

Accepted applicants received a Quebec Selection Certificate, which is the first step toward becoming a permanent resident in Canada under Quebec’s provincial immigration program, within 20 business days. That process normally takes two to three years when applying from outside the province.

But on Nov. 1, the Coalition Avenir Québec government of Premier François Legault cut about 300 fields of study from the list of ones eligible for the program. The list of eligible programs now includes seven doctorate programs, 24 masters, 65 bachelors and 59 collegiate diplomas.

The move left thousands of people hoping to settle in Quebec without a clear path towards permanent resident status, and eventually to Canadian citizenship, and was widely criticized.

group of tearful students appeared at the National Assembly Tuesday, pleading the government to reconsider.

The next morning, Jolin-Barrette announced he would create an acquired rights clause, also known as grandfather clause, to allow them to complete the program.

But critics say there are still significant problems with the changes the CAQ government is making to the PEQ.

Later in the day on Wednesday the government faced an embarrassing loss in the National Assembly, after the opposition passed a motion calling on the CAQ to cancel its controversial immigration reforms.

With files from CBC News

Share
Categories: Immigration & Refugees
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Internet, Science and Technology

Discovery of BC's first unique dinosaur species

RCI | Français

Batterie au lithium: Karim Zaghib récompensé pour sa recherche innovante

RCI | Español

Migraaaants, una travesía artística de la Coop Ludotek-Art

RCI | 中文

移民反对移民：加拿大极右党派获得一些移民支持

العربية | RCI

صلاةٌ في تورونتو على نية العراق ورجاءٌ بقيامته ليلبّي طموحات شعبه بالعيش الكريم

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Affaire Gupta : le controversé jet d’affaires Bombardier sera remis en venteInondations: le progamme d'indemnisation pas mieux qu'en 2017, dit l'UMQLaïcité : Queen's Park adopte la motion pour défendre la diversité religieuseLes libéraux insatisfaits de la mise à jour économique de QuébecTrump devra payer 2 millions pour une mauvaise utilisation de sa fondationMise à jour économique : Québec nage dans l'argentProcédure de destitution : John Bolton brille par son absenceL'ex-maire de L’Assomption aurait coûté plus de 4 millions $ à la VilleCeux qui critiquent la réforme du PEQ sont motivés par l'argent, dit LegaultCatherine Dorion critiquée pour son coton ouaté au Salon bleu
Liberals regroup in Ottawa, trying to reconcile climate action with western alienationTrump ordered to pay $2M for misusing his charitable foundationEdmonton paddler discovers 65-million-year-old tree stump during riverbank pee breakCharges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder against man accused of killing 3-year-old Winnipeg boyU.K.'s Bercow speaks out on Trump, calls Brexit a 'historic mistake'Alberta premier chartered $16K flight to fly 3 premiers to Saskatoon after Stampede eventQuebec denies French citizen's immigration application because chapter of thesis was in EnglishChina sentences 9 in fentanyl trafficking case after U.S. tipFather charged with murder after 2 brothers found dead in Brampton, Ont., homeHalifax mom shocked by form for 'unmarried mother' to confirm baby's dad