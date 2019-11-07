Émilie Dubois's application was rejected by the Quebec Immigration Ministry because a chapter of the French citizen's thesis was in English. (Alexandre Duval/Radio-Canada)

One PhD chapter in English prevents French woman from immigrating to Quebec

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 12:33
0 Comments ↓

Share

Immigrating to the French-speaking province of Quebec is a dream for many French citizens. To achieve this, some start by studying in the province before deciding to stay longer.

That’s what Emilie Dubois did. A French citizen, she did her PhD at the French-language Université Laval in Quebec City and started her own business after graduating.

In the meantime, Dubois applied to become a permanent resident in the province.

With such background, Emilie Dubois’ application seemed perfect, except in the eyes of the provincial government…

They refused her application because a chapter of her thesis was in English.

In a letter sent to Dubois earlier this year, the Immigration Ministry said the 31-year-old French native had not demonstrated she had the level of French required to receive a Quebec selection certificate, the first step toward permanent residency, under the province’s experience program (PEQ).

“You did not complete program of study in Quebec entirely in French, including the dissertation or thesis,” the letter read.

The refusal letter from the Ministry of Immigration is dated April 26, 2019 (Alexandre Duval / Radio-Canada)

If we look at her thesis on cellular and molecular biology, one of the five chapters was written in English because it was a scholarly article published in a scientific journal.

I have a diploma from a francophone university, the first in Canada. I’m a French citizen, too, and I did all of my studies in FrenchÉmilie Dubois to Radio-Canada

The rest of her studies were in French, including the seminars and thesis defence. 

Even a French test as proof wasn’t enough.

Émilie Dubois said she received notice that this chapter in her thesis could be an issue back in December 2018.

In order to settle it down, she asked the ministry for extra time and went on to pass a French test recognized by the government as soon as possible.

She received the results in March and quickly sent them to the immigration services.

“I have the confirmation that they received the document from Canada Post, but they did not give me an acknowledgement of receipt as they usually do.”

A month later, she received the refusal letter, after spending nearly $800 on her immigration application and more than $200 on her French test.

Émilie Dubois’ doctoral thesis was written in French with the exception of one chapter (Alexandre Duval / Radio-Canada).

“I felt rejected,” says the young woman who first set foot in Quebec in 2012.

My life is here! You cannot tell me that I cannot prove that I speak French and that I have to go back to France!Émilie Dubois
Help from her local MP

Catherine Dorion, the Québec Solidaire MNA for Taschereau where Dubois lives, says this situation is absurd.

“We have a French girl called Émilie Dubois who is rejected for citizenship or permanent residency because we have no proof of her knowledge of French?” Dorion said.

The MP said she will ask the Immigration Ministry for an explanation.

“It doesn’t make sense,” she said. “If in the administrative maze we did not handle this case intelligently, our job is to shed light on it.”

Catherine Dorion, MP for Taschereau (Radio-Canada)

Maxime Lapointe, immigration lawyer, agrees with the MP saying it’s “an extremely strict, even zealous interpretation”.

“However, in terms of administrative law, the ministry still gave the candidate two months to provide an additional document,” he says.

In his view, any prospective immigrant should be represented by a lawyer to avoid such disappointments.

Nevertheless, Émilie Dubois’ case exposes the limits of the current system, according to Lapointe.

Since she owns her own scientific graphic design business, she is considered a self-employed worker, a status that is not eligible for the PEQ.

Christopher Skeete, the parliamentary secretary responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, tweeted on Thursday morning that the decision was being reviewed.

(Twitter)

RCI with Radio-Canada

 

Share
Categories: Immigration & Refugees, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Internet, Science and Technology

Discovery of BC's first unique dinosaur species

RCI | Français

Batterie au lithium: Karim Zaghib récompensé pour sa recherche innovante

RCI | Español

Migraaaants, una travesía artística de la Coop Ludotek-Art

RCI | 中文

移民反对移民：加拿大极右党派获得一些移民支持

العربية | RCI

صلاةٌ في تورونتو على نية العراق ورجاءٌ بقيامته ليلبّي طموحات شعبه بالعيش الكريم

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Laïcité : Queen's Park adopte la motion pour défendre la diversité religieuseLes libéraux insatisfaits de la mise à jour économique de QuébecTrump devra payer 2 millions pour une mauvaise utilisation de sa fondationMise à jour économique : Québec nage dans l'argentProcédure de destitution : John Bolton brille par son absenceL'ex-maire de L’Assomption aurait coûté plus de 4 millions $ à la VilleCeux qui critiquent la réforme du PEQ sont motivés par l'argent, dit LegaultCatherine Dorion critiquée pour son coton ouaté au Salon bleuUn père de Brampton accusé du meurtre de ses deux garçonsLe monde assiste à la « mort cérébrale de l’OTAN », juge Macron
Trump ordered to pay $2M for misusing his charitable foundationEdmonton paddler discovers 65-million-year-old tree stump during riverbank pee breakCharges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder against man accused of killing 3-year-old Winnipeg boyU.K.'s Bercow speaks out on Trump, calls Brexit a 'historic mistake'Alberta premier chartered $16K flight to fly 3 premiers to Saskatoon after Stampede eventQuebec denies French citizen's immigration application because chapter of thesis was in EnglishChina sentences 9 in fentanyl trafficking case after U.S. tipFather charged with murder after 2 brothers found dead in Brampton, Ont., homeHalifax mom shocked by form for 'unmarried mother' to confirm baby's dadBoris Johnson could lose his seat, and this young Labour candidate hopes he'll be the one to take it