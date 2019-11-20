Almaas Elman was reportedly killed by a stray bullet that struck her car near the Mogadishu airport on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 (Africanews.com)

Canadian-Somali human rights activist killed in Mogadishu

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 18:04
0 Comments ↓

Share

A well-known Somali-Canadian human rights activist was killed by gunfire in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, local security officials said on Wednesday.

Almaas Elman, who is both a Somali and Canadian citizen, was killed while travelling by car in a “secure area around the airport,” security officials told Africa Radio.

It appears that she was hit by a stray bullet that penetrated her car, Africa Radio reported but the exact circumstances of Elman’s death remained unclear on Wednesday.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a shooting in Somalia,” Angela Savard, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told Radio Canada International in an email.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide consular services to the family.”

Consular officials in Nairobi, Kenya are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information, she added.

Elman along with her sister Ilwad and their mother Fartuun Adan was running the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre in Mogadishu.

The foundation, named after the two sisters’ father,  Elman Ali Ahmed, a peace activist, who was killed in Mogadishu in 1996, works with vulnerable women and former child soldiers in the war-torn East African nation.

Their work had earned them multiple international humanitarian awards and nominations, including Ilwad Aman’s nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The centre could not be reached for comment on Wednesday

Share
Categories: International
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Une diète trop stricte peut mener au rachitisme chez les enfants

RCI | Español

El Observatorio de los niños pequeños de Quebec presentó su Informe 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府新内阁：外长和移民部长易人，伍凤仪留任小企业部长但增管国际贸易

العربية | RCI

حكومة ترودو الجديدة يتساوى فيها الجنسان أيضاً وتمد اليد للغرب الكندي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Enquête en destitution : ultime jour des témoignages publics prévusUn réseau de faux médias canadiens propage des nouvelles favorables à l'IndeTrudeau cède de la place sous les projecteursQuatre mois de salaire pour dédommager les commissaires scolaires francophonesWilkinson, l'équilibriste en chef du gouvernement TrudeauLes applications de gestion de poids suscitent des inquiétudesLe cas d’un vapoteur canadien expose un nouveau type de lésions pulmonairesLa saignée pourrait se poursuivre chez Rona, selon des expertsL'Université de la Colombie-Britannique rapatrie une partie de ses étudiants de Hong Kong au CanadaUn recours collectif canadien de 500 M$ contre l’herbicide Roundup
Iran sentences 6 conservationists to prison in internationally criticized trial as unrest continuesNew public safety minister says Huawei 5G review 'a priority' but offers no timeline'This is effectively adding another major pipeline': How more oil will be exported from AlbertaHuge pro-India fake news network includes Canadian sites, links to Canadian think tanksRCMP officer finally honoured 55 years after he was forced to resign for being gayWho determines what's hate? A Canadian firm uses technology to decideWhy Chrystia Freeland is the indispensable Trudeau cabinet ministerVictim of revenge porn sues ex-lover, testing Saskatchewan's new privacy lawMaestro Fresh-Wes hip hop classic gets thumbs-up from Canadian Songwriters' Hall of FameImpeachment inquiry: Trump seemed vulnerable. It didn't last