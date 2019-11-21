Long Pond, near Windsor, Nova Scotia, is up for sale. The pond is billed as the birthplace of hockey, and hosts the annual Long Pond Heritage Classic outdoor event with enthusiasts and professional hockey legends from N America and abroad, Shown here is the Jan 30, 2016 event. (Andrew Vaughn- The Canadian Press)

Hockey history (land and pond) for sale

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 08:14
Last Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2019 08:17
Birthplace of hockey can be yours for C$1.38 million

Canada is of course, hockey mad.  It’s been that way since, well, before Canada was a country, and it is all believed to have started on a large pond near Windsor Nova Scotia. Indeed “Long Pond” is believed to be the so-called “cradle of hockey” where the game of hurley evolved into hockey in the early 1800’s*

The actual pond and tow adjoining plots of land totalling 10 hectares are for sale at C$1.38 million (CBC)

It’s also where for almost 30 years, the annual Long Pond Heritage Classic is played as a charitable fund raising event where small teams of enthusiasts from Canada, the U.S, and overseas, often wearing hockey jerseys from the past, get to choose from several professional hockey legends to play on their team. It has become a huge annual event in the nearby town of Windsor.

Former hockey stars are special guests at the “classic” and enthusiasts get to have them join their teams for the fund-raising event, names like Bobby Orr, and Guy Lafleur. Shown here In 2016 are (L) Rich Sutter and (R) Rich Natress (CBC)

Now Long Pond and the surrounding 10 hectares are for sale. With the deal goes the name Long Pond which has been trademarked since 2005.

The property is being sold by owner Danny Dill and his brother Andrew.  Although the plots have been in the Dill family since 1878

The Dills hope to sell to someone who will continue to promote and develop the site as a hockey tourist attraction (Natalie Dobbin-CBC)

Danny says the hockey aspect has been taking far too much of their time. They want to focus on their farming business including the growing of world record giant pumpkins which had been developed by their father, the late Howard Dill who was also a hockey fan and began collecting memorabilia since the 1940’s and created an ad hoc hockey museum.

Danny Dill says he hopes a buyer will create a sort of hockey tourist attraction similar to a national hall of fame and museum type of venture.

The town of Windsor agrees but does want to put limits on the type of development that may take place there.

Begun by the late Howard Dill, Dan Dill continues to grow pumpkins including record winning giants, at the farm with his brother Andrew. They also supply several giants for the annual pumpkin regatta on Lake Pesaquid. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh-CBC)

*As to claims that hockey began in Montreal in 1873, or in Halifax in the 1820’s, or in the 1840’s in Kingston Ontario, the Dills scoff at the findings. There are printed references to hurley/hockey being played on Long Pond by boys from the nearby King’s College School in 1800-1816, and a recollection by another former student between 1816-1818

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

