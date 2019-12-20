Beastie Boys-themed holiday card by Toronto family goes viral

What does it take to create a viral video?

An original concept? Check. Even better, an original concept inspired by a popular music video? Check.

Cute and incredibly telegenic children? Check.

Cool costumes? Check.

A supermom with video-production talent? Check.

So, in hindsight it shouldn’t be surprising that a family video, featuring Angela Young and her two children, Lilah and Levi Zelikman, meant to be a holiday card for family and friends has received over 164,000 views in barely three days.

The video is inspired by Beastie Boys’ 1998 music video Intergalactic.

“We are huge fans of the music video,” Young told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

“Something about that music video always stood out to me as a really amazing way to have so much creativity even on what seems like such a low budget … To be able to do that with my kids this year was super fun.”

Angela, Lilah and Levi, all decked out in matching outfits, took to Toronto streets to recreate the video that has a cult following among 90’s hip hop fans.

In the video, they can be seen dancing in the city’s PATH tunnels, at Union Station and other Toronto landmarks.

After sharing the video with family and friends on Facebook, a co-worker encouraged her to share it with the public on YouTube, Young said.

“So, I did and it just went crazy,” she said.

And just to compare, here’s the Beastie Boys original.

With files from Desmond Brown and Grant Linton of CBC News