Bad weather and construction adversely affect some New Year’s celebrations

It was something of a rough New Year’s Eve for a lot of people across the country as both crummy weather–and this being Canada these days–construction put a crimp in things in a lot of places.

Events were cancelled from Nova Scotia to British Columbia.

Away from the Coasts, things went better.

But in Ottawa, ongoing renovation that has left a great deal of construction equipment across a great deal of the grand lawn, made the traditional concert and fireworks display impossible.

There was a light show instead.

Here’s a glimpse from the Government of Canada website.

The light show has been running since early December.

Last night, it was extended to midnight to ring in 2020.

Whether or not a light show ranks with fireworks at the highest levels of crowd pleasing is, of course, a matter of debate.

Luckily, the House of Commons returns to work on Jan. 7, following the Christmas recess.

However, MPs are not expected to take up the issue.

With files from CBC, CP, Postmedia, CTV