Post Foods Canada and Tim Hortons have joined forces to launch two varieties of Timbits-based breakfast cereals. (Post Foods Canada)

Tim Hortons launches Timbits breakfast cereal

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 17:49
If you’re a lover of Tim Hortons’ Timbits, the tiny bite-sized doughnuts, then you might appreciate their new breakfast cereal inspired by the classic puffs.

The iconic Canadian coffee and fast-food chain has joined forces with Post Consumer Brands, the company behind Honey Bunches of Oats, Shreddies, Honeycomb, to offer consumers in Canada two versions of the cereal based on the tiny doughnuts that have been a staple on the chain’s menu since 1976: one chocolate-glazed flavour, and one birthday cake flavour.

“We’re excited to be launching one of Canada’s favourite snacks in cereal form so Canadians can enjoy two of our delicious Timbits flavours in a whole new way,” said in a statement Samuel Heath, head of retail at Tim Hortons.

The cereals will be available in major grocery chains across Canada beginning in early 2020, the two companies said in a joint press release. 

However, not everyone is enthusiastic about the appearance of another breakfast cereal containing lots of sugar.

