Prominent Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish may have his appeal heard in Nepal as early as today. He was convicted in June on child sexual abuse charges in connection with the alleged rape of two boys 12 and 14. (YouTube)

Canadian aid worker in Nepal may have appeal heard today

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:02
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:48
0 Comments ↓

A prominent Canadian aid worker convicted of sexually assaulting two children in Nepal is expected to have his appeal heard in court this week–perhaps, as early as today.

Peter Dalglish, who has been lauded for his charity work and is a member of the Order of Canada, was found guilty in June and sentenced to nine years in prison after spending more than a year in a jail near Kathmandu.

Nepalese police arrested him in the early hours of April 8, 2018, at his mountain home in the village of Kartike, east of the capital of Kathmandu.

In this July 8, 2019 photo, Dalglish, centre wearing red cap, is brought to appear before the Kavre District Court in Nepal. Dalglish, a member of the Order of Canada, was sentenced to two jail terms–for nine years and seven years, to be served concurrently. (Janak Raj Sapkota / The Associated Press)

Police alleged he had raped two Nepalese boys aged 11 and 14, who were in his home.

Dalglish, 62, denies the charges and both he and his lawyers say there were numerous problems with the investigation and the trial.

“A conspiracy was created on the backs of youths who were enticed to lie and damage the reputation of an innocent man, who has spent his life helping those in need, particularly children and youths,” Dalglish’s lawyers argue in their appeal brief.

Dalglish has denied all charges against him. (YouTube)

“In doing so, they have brought the rule of law and the justice system of Nepal into disrepute.”

Dalglish is the co-founder of the Canadian charity Street Kids International in the late 1980s and has worked for several humanitarian agencies, including UN Habitat in Afghanistan and the UN in Liberia.

One of his lawyers is Dennis Edney, who co-represented former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr.

With files from CP (Colin Perkel), CBC (Nazim Baksh)

Categories: International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Two Canadians set to graduate from NASA astronaut school

International, Politics

The situation in Iran

RCI | Français

Agression sexuelle : pour un projet de loi qui abolit le délai de prescription 

RCI | Español

Las enfermeras de los hospitales de Montreal están extenuadas

RCI | 中文

性侵案件不适用“保密协议”：加拿大法律专家呼吁改变

العربية | RCI

ما احتمال وقوع حرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في ظل تبادل التهديدات بينهما؟