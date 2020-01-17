The LINK Online Jan. 17,18,19, 2020

Your hosts, Terry, Levon, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Diplomatic Dispatch series

A new podcast series is being created with several episodes already online. Through one-on-one interviews with current and former politicians and diplomats, academics, and leaders of NGO’s Levon brings insight into Canada’s foreign policy, defence policy and international aid and development policies.

In this excerpt Levon presents a comment from former Liberal cabinet minister and former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations, Allan Rock.

PS752: How could Iran have made such a terrible, tragic mistake?

After initial denials, Iran admitted it had shot down the passenger jet, but claimed it was a mistake. This was a big passenger jet on a known flight path, leaving Tehran, climbing and travelling relatively speaking, slowly. How could it be mistaken for a small fast incoming hostile fighter jet or missile?

Marc spoke with James McKay, political science professor at the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston Ontario.

Canada and Canadian’s reaction to the downing of Ukrainian Airlines flight PS 752

Terry this week has covered several aspects of the official and unofficial reaction in Canada to the tragedy of the missile attack on the Ukrainian passenger jet leaving Tehran. Some 176 people were killed, the largest number were Canadian citizens, while others were Iranian students studying in Canada, and residents not yet citizens.

Terry talks about some of his stories

The Link- (show starts at 0;40)