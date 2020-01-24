Diplomatic Dispatch – Episode 9: The youth perspective

Climate action has to become the cornerstone of not only Canada’s domestic policy but also of Ottawa’s foreign policy, says Dominique Souris, co-founder and executive director of Youth Climate Lab.

“As far as I’m concerned, foreign policy is climate policy,” Souris says. “We’re talking about a global climate problem, a global climate emergency.”

She also calls on the federal government to incorporate traditional Indigenous knowledge in its policy and recognize the role Indigenous people play in safeguarding the planet’s biodiversity.

Duration: 12 minutes 18 seconds