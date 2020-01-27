Remembering the horrors of Auschwitz-75th anniversary of liberation

Seventy-five years ago, on this day, January 27, 1945, that one of the greatest tragedies in history came to an end.

Soviet troops entered the extermination camps known as Auschwitz-Birkenau to find 7,000 starving prisoners still alive.

Auschwitz was the largest of the Nazi death camps and has come to symbolise the terrors and horrors of the camps. The size and scale of the Holocaust is mind boggling On this site alone, or over 35 square kilometers of cleared land, some 1.1 million people were murdered, the vast majority of them were Jews.

Today world leaders including Canada’s Governor-General are on-site for commemoration ceremonies. Also in attendance will be some 200 survivors, including 13 Canadians.

