Quebecers celebrate first Quebec native to become Super Bowl Champion

The province of Quebec had its own reason to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last night. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first Quebecer born player to win the championship.
The Chiefs came back from a deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a late fourth quarter comeback in the american football championship, the Super Bowl.
Duvernay Tardif, 28, is a right guard on the Chiefs offensive line. He is the first medical doctor to play and win a Super Bowl.
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZtFVSbLQ0j
— Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) February 3, 2020
In an interview with TSN after the game, Duvernay-Tardif said that it was an unbelievable feeling to win the championship.
Quebec Premier, Francois Legault sent out a congratulatory tweet to the Chiefs and Duvernay-Tardif.
Un Québécois remporte le #SuperBowl! Quel bonheur de voir le Québec rayonner à travers le monde!
Bravo à @LaurentDTardif et son équipe, les @Chiefs, pour cet exploit.
Laurent, tu fais la fierté de tout un peuple ce soir. #ChiefsKingdom
— François Legault (@francoislegault) February 3, 2020
Duvernay-Tardif went to McGill University in Montreal where he also played for their football team, the McGill Redmen. He’s only the 10th player to be drafted into the NFL from Canada’s university football league.
With files from CBC
