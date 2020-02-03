Coronavirus update; military base in Canada prepares

325 Canadians requested help to leave China

First announced on Dec. 31, the Wuhan virus, “novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” has now claimed 361 lives in China, more than the SARS virus of 2002-2003 (349 in China).

Recovery rates however are also climbing but at the same time, so are infection rates. As of Sunday China had over 17,000 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Canada continues to negotiate for the airlift of Canadians in Wuhan and Hubei province where the infection is centred.

One death has been reported among the cases outside Canada when a 44 year old Chinese man from Wuhan died in the Philippines on Saturday.

There have been four cases so far in Canada. The first case spent two weeks in hospital and has been sent home.

As of Sunday Global Affairs says 543 Canadians in China have now registered with consular officials, of which 325 have now requested assistance to leave Hubei province.

Canada has arranged for a charter plane to enter Wuhan and evacuate Canadians, but is still in negotiation for permission from Chinese authorities. There is also some concern that the number seeking evacuation may exceed capacity on the plane.

Meanwhile arrangements have also been made for the plane crew and all passengers to be housed at the military base in Trenton Ontario for two weeks of observation before being allowed to go home. They will have already been given primary screening before boarding the plane, further screening in flight by medical staff on board and once they are at CFB Trenton. Two weeks is the estimated incubation period for the infection. Anyone with symptoms will be sent to hospitals with full equipment and support to deal with the case.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Phillippe Champagne said, “The Government of Canada takes the health and safety of Canadians, both at home and abroad, very seriously. We are taking action to return Canadians home from Wuhan, China, while ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to prevent and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

The chartered plane will fly to Hanoi, Vietnam and proceed to Wuhan once authorisation is given.

There has been some criticism meanwhile concerning precautions taken at Canadian airports after a doctor exhibiting flu-like symptoms on a flight from Hong Kong said he was merely waved through even after he told agents about his condition.

