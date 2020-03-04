Rail blockades in Quebec remain despite Wet’suwet’en agreement

Despite the “proposed arrangement” between the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the Canadian and British Columbia governments, two rail blockades remain in Quebec. However protesters from Kahnawake and Listuguj remain are now undecided on whether or not the blockades will come down.

According to CBC News two community meetings were held last night to discuss the issue, but so far there has been no news of the decision that was made.

“There’s no definite deadline. But people do feel that a decision needs to be made soon as to what’s going to happen,” Kanen’tó:kon Hemlock, a traditional chief of the Bear Clan in Kahnawake told CBC News. “Whether the decision is going to be to stay on the tracks or to do something else, that’s going to be up to them.”

On Sunday, Mohawk activities in Kahnawake said they would continue to blockade a Canadian Pacific railway line until they knew more details of the arrangement between the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the government.

The Mi’kmaq protesters in Listuguj have blocked a section of the Chemin de fer de la Gaspesie rail line which links New Brunswick with the Gaspe region.

The blockades were set up in early February to support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposition over the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline that was set

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and representatives of the Canadian and British Columbia governments announced on Sunday that they had reached a “proposed arrangement.” The exact details of the arrangement have yet to be released, but it reportedly does not include any agreement on the pipeline.

Members of the Wet’suwet’en nation will meet within this week to review and ratify the agreement.

With files from CBC News