Dolphins frolic around the Habor Breeze Cruises the Triumphant whale watching ship during the Memorial Day weekend trip on the Pacific Ocean off of Long Beach, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Warning: a good news story…briefly

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:31
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:59
0 Comments ↓

Attention, attention.

Please prepare for a brief COVID-19 news respite.

Happened Monday along the British Columbia Coast after more than 15 dolphins got stranded on shore after being chased onto land by a pod of orcas.

According to Susan MacKay, the founder of Whales and Dolphins BC, the dolphins wound up stranded in an old fishing trap escaping the predatory orcas attempting to herd them.

MacKay told CTV’s Adam Chan that once it became clear the dolphins were stuck she was in a group of 20 people that rushed to help the dolphins make it back to the ocean.

Once the humans got involved, MacKay said, the orcas appeared to lose interest and swam away.

“Some of the First Nations people jumped in and started getting the dolphins out,” said MacKay.

“Originally there was a little bit more water in there so they tried pulling it out by the tail, which, of course, wasn’t the best method. Then, finally, some people went and got tarps and blankets and started wriggling them out.”

The group of volunteers was then able to return all 16 dolphins to the ocean, with some remaining near the edge of the water to ensure that all of the dolphins did not try to return to shore.

“It was pretty amazing how everyone jumped in to help out,” said MacKay.

With files from CTV (Adam Chan)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Grocers attempt to calm food supply worries, but difficulties ahead

Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

A fifth person is dead from COVID-19 in Canada

RCI | Français

Atikamekws de Manawan : frontières fermées aux visiteurs non essentiels

RCI | Español

La “cuarentena” como gesto de solidaridad social

RCI | 中文

新冠肺炎疫情下尼亚加拉大瀑布也顿失魅力

جسر بلو واتر يربط بين مقاطعة أونتاريو وولاية ميشيغان الأميركيّة/Geoff Robins/AFPالعربية | RCI

إغلاق الحدود بين كندا والولايات المتّحدة في وجه "السفر غير الضروري"