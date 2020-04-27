Norway´s Prime Minister Erna Solberg (C) learns greeting techniques by students Celine Busk (L) and Rim Daniel Abraham (R) during her visit to Ellingsrudåsen school in Oslo on Monday, April 27, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix / AFP / Getty Images)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics, Society

COVID-19: Rush for emergency financial aid may be too late for some newspapers

RCI | Français

Les premiers paiements de la subvention salariale arriveront le 7 mai

RCI | Español

Canadá presentó hoy el nuevo programa de subvención salarial de emergencia

RCI | 中文

阿尔伯塔省肉联厂爆发疫情，菲律宾裔工人成网络攻击对象

توصى سلطات الصحة العامة في كيبيك بارتداء كمامة غير طبية في الأماكن العامة عندما يستحيل احترام مسافة مترين بين الأشخاص، كما هو الحال في وسائل النقل العام – iStock / Ajr_Imagesالعربية | RCI

كيبيك تشجّع على استعمال الكمامات غير الطبية حيث يتعذّر التباعد الاجتماعي