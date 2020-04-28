Graffiti was scrawled across a sign of a Holocaust survivor on a Jewish holy day in North York, Ontario in July, 2018. New figures from B'nai Brith Canada show that anti-semitic incidents continued to rise in Canada in 2019. (UJA Federation/Twitter)

Anti-Semitic incidents continue to increase in Canada

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 09:58
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:28

New figures from B’nai Brith Canada show the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the country rose in 2019, for the fourth year in a row.

The 2019 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, produced by B’nai Brith Canada’s advocacy arm, the League for Human Rights, recorded 2,207 incidents of antisemitism.

That’s an increase of more than eight per cent compared with 2018 and marked the second straight year that the number of incidents was above 2,000.

It’s an average of more than six incidents a day.

The audit shows that the most dramatic increases took place in Ontario and Quebec–62.8 per cent and 12.3 per cent more incidents, respectively, than in 2018. 

The report found that the Prairie and the Atlantic regions experienced decreases in incidents.

However, the numbers there remained higher than where they were before 2017.

The report shows an increase of more than 11 per cent in anonymous online harassment, much of it advocating genocide and Holocaust denial.

Anti-Semitic graffiti that was spray painted on the door of The Glebe Minyan in Ottawa is cleaned up in 2016. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The report also notes that assaults became more brazen and violent in 2019, with several occurring in broad daylight and some directly in front of eyewitnesses.

Such incidents included:

  •  An assault against a visibly observant Jewish man by a Montreal taxi driver.
  • A Toronto woman being spat on after being accosted with anti-semitic abuse by her neighbour. 
  • A group of Hasidic children in Outremont, Que. being sprayed with tar by a construction worker.
  • A physical attack against two young observant Jews in a Toronto area public park. 

A Toronto coffee shop was defaced with anti-semitic graffiti earlier this year. (B’nai Brith Canada/Facebook)

“The record numbers of incidents we have documented in recent years have become the new baseline for antisemitism in Canada – and they are alarming,” Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said in a statement released with the audit.

“These figures, and the brazenness of the incidents we are seeing, would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago. 

“Instead, they have become a loathsome reality in this country. It is not only Jewish people who must be appalled by this pattern. It’s any law-abiding, decent human being.”

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies in Toronto published a similar list of what it called “2019’s Top 12 Most-Antisemtic Incidents in Canada” last December.

With files from CBC News, RCI

Categories: Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics

Canada History: Apr 28, 1939: the unexpected arrival of Soviet record flight

RCI | Français

Solidarité virtuelle de festivals de cinéma comme Toronto, Cannes et Venise

RCI | Español

La pandemia cierra el Festival de Teatro Stratford y las producciones Mirvish

RCI | 中文

是否足够安全？加拿大众议院通过Zoom平台“云辩论”

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث في مؤتمره الصحفي اليومي في 28-04-2020/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كوفيد-19: انتشار الفيروس "يتباطأ" في عدد من أنحاء كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une fin de secondaire sans strass ni paillettesNon, votre milieu de travail ne ressemblera pas à ce qu’il était avant la pandémieLe parcours du tireur minute par minute de Portapique jusqu'à EnfieldLes écoles resteront fermées dans les communautés autochtonesLe choix du prochain gouverneur de la Banque du Canada est particulièrement importantCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiInondations à Fort McMurray : en attente de la fonte de la glaceUn Antonov 225 rempli de matériel médical en direction de MirabelPlus de 10 000 employés absents dans le réseau de la santé au QuébecDépassé par le virus, l'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont annule des chirurgies
It's a boy: British PM Boris Johnson and fiancée 'thrilled' by birth of a sonHow will schools enforce physical distancing? Your COVID-19 questions answeredHow new technologies could protect industrial workers from COVID-19What doctors and parents should watch for when COVID-19 affects children, including 'COVID toes''Absolutely could have been avoided': How one nursing home director's fast actions may have saved livesCommander acknowledges COVID-19 hazards as troops head into Ontario nursing homes'This too shall pass': Pandemic pep talks from Canadian WW II veteransWhy a flatter curve does not mean we've won the COVID-19 battleConservatives are struggling to make their mark in the midst of a crisis: polls'That's not much of a discount': Why some auto insurers still aren't cutting rates for all during pandemic