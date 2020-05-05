The family of a navy officer who was killed in the Canadian Armed Forces helicopter crash last week off the coast of Greeece says Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke died 'doing what he was born to do.' (The Pyke Family)

Family pays tribute to naval officer killed in helicopter crash

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 17:38

The family of a Canadian naval officer who was killed last week along with five of his comrades when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea says Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke died “doing what he felt he was born to do.”

Pyke, 34, a naval warfare officer, was aboard the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter deployed on HMCS Fredericton when it fell into the Ionian Sea in plain view of the Canadian frigate during NATO exercises off the coast of Greece in the afternoon of Apr 29.

Pyke was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), and a patriotic Canadian, the family said in a statement read on their behalf by Lt. (Navy) Melissa Kia in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Starting from top left: Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, a Maritime Systems Engineering Officer; Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, Naval Warfare Officer; Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Air Combat Systems Officer; Capt. Kevin Hagen, Pilot; Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Pilot. (Canadian Armed Forces)

“He fell in the line of duty for his nation, a finality which deeply aligned with his ethos of honour, and helping others before self,” the statement said.

“Matthew was not just a son, brother and fiancé, he was a community leader, and a loyal Bluenoser.”

Pyke’s roots in his Nova Scotia neighborhood ran very deep, and throughout his entire life, he was pulled by his sense of duty which drove him to set his goals, the family said.

Whether he was protecting his hometown in Rawdon, Nova Scotia, as a volunteer firefighter, or while in service in the RCN, Pyke “was happiest when he knew he was contributing to something greater than himself, the statement said.

“A true Maritimer, Matthew led with his heart on his sleeve, and was always ready to help. And as East Coasters are known for, he loved a good time,” the family said. “His easy-going nature and happiness were his most infectious gifts. He had a laugh which could light up any room, and a sharp sense of humour.”

He was continually on the lookout for his friends and family, and could make the best of most any situation, the family said.

The crew of Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton and dignitaries take part in Disembarkation Ceremony for Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins. They were killed on Apr. 29, when their CH-148 helicopter suddenly went down in the Ionian Sea during NATO exercises. (Canadian Armed Forces/Facebook)

The crew of HMCS Fredericton held a ceremony in the Italian port city of Taranto on Sunday to honour six members of its helicopter crew.

Only the body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, 23, has been recovered so far. Pyke and four others – Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins – are still missing but presumed dead.

There will be a formal ceremony held at Canadian Forces Base Trenton for all six fallen members at 2:30 pm EST on May 6. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Canadian Armed Forces Facebook page.

Categories: International, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une aide fédérale de 252 millions pour les agriculteurs canadiensAînés et proches aidants : un assouplissement accueilli avec prudenceRétrogradé, un responsable scientifique américain porte plainteCOVID-19 : les résidences pour religieux appellent Québec à l'aideLegault ouvre la porte au déconfinement des personnes âgéesLe Bloc prêt à appuyer les libéraux si le programme de rachat d'armes est obligatoireCrise dans les CHSLD : la ministre Marguerite Blais prend sa part de responsabilitéCOVID-19 : comment les conspirations à propos de la 5G ont envahi l'actualitéDoug Ford, « frustré », critique le travail des médecins hygiénistes de l'OntarioLes garderies submergées de demandes, malgré un nombre restreint de places
U.S. Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infectionComedian Jim Gaffigan set to play Rob Ford in TV seriesVaping among Canadian teens doubles in 2 years, new research showsCanada shifts its UN Security Council campaign pitch in response to pandemicU.S. scientist says he was demoted for raising red flags over unproven COVID-19 treatmentCBC investigation Shattered Trust: Sexual Offences in Amateur Sport up for Michener AwardUnion calls for public inquiry, criminal investigations into COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homesInspectors union calls for closure of 3rd Alberta meat plant with COVID-19 outbreakNavy officer who died in helicopter crash lived to serve others, family saysSome good news from around the world on Tuesday