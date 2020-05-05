Family pays tribute to naval officer killed in helicopter crash

The family of a Canadian naval officer who was killed last week along with five of his comrades when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea says Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke died “doing what he felt he was born to do.”

Pyke, 34, a naval warfare officer, was aboard the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter deployed on HMCS Fredericton when it fell into the Ionian Sea in plain view of the Canadian frigate during NATO exercises off the coast of Greece in the afternoon of Apr 29.

Pyke was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), and a patriotic Canadian, the family said in a statement read on their behalf by Lt. (Navy) Melissa Kia in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“He fell in the line of duty for his nation, a finality which deeply aligned with his ethos of honour, and helping others before self,” the statement said.

“Matthew was not just a son, brother and fiancé, he was a community leader, and a loyal Bluenoser.”

Pyke’s roots in his Nova Scotia neighborhood ran very deep, and throughout his entire life, he was pulled by his sense of duty which drove him to set his goals, the family said.

Whether he was protecting his hometown in Rawdon, Nova Scotia, as a volunteer firefighter, or while in service in the RCN, Pyke “was happiest when he knew he was contributing to something greater than himself, the statement said.

“A true Maritimer, Matthew led with his heart on his sleeve, and was always ready to help. And as East Coasters are known for, he loved a good time,” the family said. “His easy-going nature and happiness were his most infectious gifts. He had a laugh which could light up any room, and a sharp sense of humour.”

He was continually on the lookout for his friends and family, and could make the best of most any situation, the family said.

The crew of HMCS Fredericton held a ceremony in the Italian port city of Taranto on Sunday to honour six members of its helicopter crew.

Only the body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, 23, has been recovered so far. Pyke and four others – Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins – are still missing but presumed dead.

There will be a formal ceremony held at Canadian Forces Base Trenton for all six fallen members at 2:30 pm EST on May 6. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Canadian Armed Forces Facebook page.