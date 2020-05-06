Sombre ceremony this afternoon to honour CAF helicopter crash victims

Family, friends, and military members will gather at the Canadian Forces airbase in Trenton Ontario today for a ceremony to honour six military members.

They were aboard a Canadian military Cyclone helicopter which crashed into the sea on April 29, The aircraft was returning to the frigate HMCS Fredericton while on a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece.

The body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was recovered while another body has since been recovered but has not yet been formally identified. the others are missing and presumed dead.

The casket bearing the body of Sub-Lt Cowbrough will be the first carried off the plane after it lands, followed by members of the HMCS Fredericton carrying the headgear of the five others laid on pillows. The headgear will represent the fallen depending on whether they were members of the Royal Canadian Navy or Royal Canadian Air Force.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, masks, gloves and social distancing will be required for military and family members as much as is possible in such sombre circumstances.

In a statement Tuesday, the Canadian Armed Forces said, “Despite the challenges presented by the current COVID-19 environment and the need to maintain physical distancing, 8 Wing/CFB Trenton is committed to a dignified and respectful repatriation for our fallen aviators and sailors”.

Ceremony begins at 14;15 (2;15 PM) Eastern time

The casket and body will be transported along the major 401 highway to Toronto where an autopsy will be performed. The section of highway has been redesignated as the “Highway of Heroes” after the corteges carrying fallen soldiers during the Afghan war and Iraq were transported along it.

For each cortege, thousands of Canadians turned out along route either at the side of the highway, or on overpasses displaying Canadian flags to show respect and honour for the fallen soldiers. This time the government is encouraging people to stay home and watch the ceremony and cortege live coverage rather than risk the spread of the virus.

The ceremony will be carried live on the CAF Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/CanadianForces/

It has only recently been revealed that the helicopter went down within sight of the ship and was witnessed by some crew members. The flight data boxes broke free from the helicopter during the crash and have been recovered and sent to the National Research Council in Ottawa for analysis. No further information has yet been determined.

