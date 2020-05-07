Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, who was treated for a congenital heart disease in a hospital in Israel and separated from his family for two months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2NJG9L7HX7
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: boy, congenital disease, hospital, Israel, Ramallah, reunion, West Bank
Tags: boy, congenital disease, hospital, Israel, Ramallah, reunion, West Bank
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.