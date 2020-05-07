Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, who was treated for a congenital heart disease in a hospital in Israel and separated from his family for two months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2NJG9L7HX7

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Nouvelle-Écosse : action collective déposée contre la succession de l’auteur de la tuerieCOVID-19 : Québec offre de nouvelles primes aux employés de première ligneTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC a ouvert le feu sur un autre individu que le tireurLes grands-parents de moins de 70 ans autorisés à garder leurs petits-enfantsJoute verbale entre Jason Kenney et Yves-François Blanchet sur l'avenir pétrolierLa justice abandonne les accusations criminelles contre un ex-conseiller de TrumpQuébec permet les visites dans les centres jeunesse, mais impose des conditions4 milliards pour mieux payer des travailleurs essentiels dans tout le CanadaDes « problèmes de ressources humaines » pourraient ralentir le dépistage au QuébecLa majorité des garderies privées non subventionnées ne pourront pas rouvrir lundi
Arrests made in shooting death of black man in Georgia after outcryCanadian woman says fashion mogul Peter Nygard drugged and raped her in BahamasCFL's 2020 season likely to be wiped out, commissioner Randy Ambrosie saysU.S. Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-national security adviser Michael FlynnMilitary chopper crash investigation could take more than a year: SajjanTrump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economyTrump valet has COVID-19; president again tests negativeCanadian shoe chain Aldo seeks creditor protection, citing pandemic pressureCatching up on B.C. surgery backlog will take up to 2 years, province saysSome good news from around the world on Thursday