A Greyhound bus is driven out of the bus terminal in Ottawa, Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Ottawa. Greyhound announced it would be shutting down completely due to a precipitous drop in passengers caused by the pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Greyhound suspends all bus routes in Canada due to COVID-19

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 7, 2020 16:04

Greyhound Canada will halt all of its remaining bus routes in Eastern Canada starting May 13 because of the “devastating impacts of this pandemic,” the company announced Thursday.

The company had already stopped its service in Western Canada in 2018, but the pandemic has caused ticket sales for its remaining routes in the eastern part of the country to plummet by 95 per cent.

Greyhound has also been forced to scale back its trans-border routes between Niagara Falls, Ont., and Buffalo, N.Y.; Windsor, Ont., and Detroit; and Montreal and Champlain, N.Y.

The company said that as of midnight next Tuesday, the following remaining routes will no longer be in service:

  • Windsor to London
  • London to Toronto and Toronto Airport
  • London to Kitchener
  • London to Toronto Local (Woodstock, Brantford, Hamilton, Mississauga)
  • Toronto to Ottawa
  • Ottawa to Montreal
  • Ottawa to Kingston
  • Kitchener/Guelph to Toronto

“As we continue to navigate this situation, we will keep our customers and employees who are affected by this temporary shutdown top of mind,” said Stuart Kendrick, the company’s vice-president, in a release.

“We regret the difficulty that this will cause them, but this decision came as a last resort option to address the uncontrollable consequences and devastating impacts of this pandemic.”

About 400 employees will be temporarily laid off as a result of the decision.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), which represents 34,000 transit professionals in nine Canadian provinces, blasted the federal government for “their failure to act definitively to save the service.”

ATU Canada president John Di Nino said the Liberal government has given the industry the cold shoulder during the pandemic.

“These workers see federal inaction as a betrayal and a denial of their value as part of the workforce,” Di Nino said in a statement.

Intercity buses are a public good and the workers in the industry do critical work connecting northern and rural communities to vital services, he added.

“These workers are no less important than any other workers in those federal industries that the Liberal government has supported during the pandemic,” said Di Nino.

With files from Pete Evans of CBC News

Categories: Economy, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Nouvelle-Écosse : action collective déposée contre la succession de l’auteur de la tuerieCOVID-19 : Québec offre de nouvelles primes aux employés de première ligneTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC a ouvert le feu sur un autre individu que le tireurLes grands-parents de moins de 70 ans autorisés à garder leurs petits-enfantsJoute verbale entre Jason Kenney et Yves-François Blanchet sur l'avenir pétrolierLa justice abandonne les accusations criminelles contre un ex-conseiller de TrumpQuébec permet les visites dans les centres jeunesse, mais impose des conditions4 milliards pour mieux payer des travailleurs essentiels dans tout le CanadaDes « problèmes de ressources humaines » pourraient ralentir le dépistage au QuébecLa majorité des garderies privées non subventionnées ne pourront pas rouvrir lundi
Arrests made in shooting death of black man in Georgia after outcryCanadian woman says fashion mogul Peter Nygard drugged and raped her in BahamasCFL's 2020 season likely to be wiped out, commissioner Randy Ambrosie saysU.S. Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-national security adviser Michael FlynnMilitary chopper crash investigation could take more than a year: SajjanTrump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economyTrump valet has COVID-19; president again tests negativeCanadian shoe chain Aldo seeks creditor protection, citing pandemic pressureCatching up on B.C. surgery backlog will take up to 2 years, province saysSome good news from around the world on Thursday