A view of the Ratchada Railway Night Market which is reopnening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak after the Thai government eased isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: Bangkok, Ratchada Railway Night Market, reopening, Thailand
Tags: Bangkok, Ratchada Railway Night Market, reopening, Thailand
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.