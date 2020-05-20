Team GB beach volleyball player Victoria Palmer trains at Sandbanks Beach following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Poole, Britain, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Tags: Beach volley, britain, Poole, Sandbanks Beach, Victoria Palmer
