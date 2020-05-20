Report calls for moratorium on deep-sea mining

A new just released report by the environmental group Mining Watch Canada comes out strongly against the idea of deep sea mining of the ocean floor for minerals.

The report is called, ‘Predicting the impacts of Mining Deep Sea Polymetallic Nodules in the Pacific Ocean: A Review of Scientific Literature’.

The concern is over the mining of ‘polymetallic nodules’ small potato-like structures which are formed in the ocean floor containing a variety of metallic minerals notably manganese as well as cobalt, nickel and copper. One study says the nodules can take millions of years to form.

A Canadian company DeepGreen Metals has signed agreements with three Pacific governments, Tonga, Kiribati, and Nauru to mine an area of ocean floor in their areas of the Pacific

Both this report and one in 2019 indicate that there is little known or understand about deep sea ecosystems and that mining activities could cause unknown and potentially harmful repercussions.

The 2019 scientific study,‘An Overview of seabed mining including the current state of development, environmental impacts and knowledge caps’ says, ” Such resources, whether seafloor massive (polymetallic) sulfides around hydrothermal vents, cobalt-rich crusts (CRCs) on the flanks of seamounts or fields of manganese (polymetallic) nodules on the abyssal plains, cannot be considered in isolation of the distinctive, in some cases unique, assemblages of marine species associated with the same habitats and structures”.

DeepGreen says the nodules in an area known as the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) of the Pacific is a rich source of the metals and minerals needed for batteries for a ‘green’ environment , clean energy and electric transportation. It The company says nodule mining would be environmentally friendly and create no waste or tailings.

That zone is a deep sea plain at a depth of about 3,000 metres in the north eastern equatorial Pacific about the size of Europe

The Mining Watch report counters that with the statement” The accumulated scientific evidence indicates that the impacts of nodule mining in the Pacific Ocean would be extensive, severe and last for generations, causing essentially irreversible damage. Expectations that nodule mining would generate social and economic gains for Pacific island economies are based on conjecture. The impacts of mining on communities and people’s health are uncertain and require rigorous independent studies

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) noted in a 2019 report of ocean mining noted “Currently, our understanding of the potential ecological impacts that affect these environments and the time required to recover, if recovery is possible at all, is extremely limited.

There are concerns that the COVID-19 crisis could result in pressure on the on the U.N agency, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to push through approvals quickly.. However, the July meeting this year has been postponed to October.

The Mining Watch report says there is just too little known about the repercussions of such mining, question the necessity of such activity and are saying are calling to issue a moratorium on such activity until more is understood about the methods to be used and the environmental effects on the deep marine ecosystems and the potential resulting social effects on the nearby island states.

