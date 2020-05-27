Davy Ballantyne, 59, walks around the Isle of Arran carrying a 50kg whiskey barrel, supporting Samaritans Emergency Appeal, a mental health charity, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Isle of Arran, Scotland, Britain May 21, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Fraser Aitchison/Big Davy's Challenges/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
