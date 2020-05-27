COVID-19 causing delays in other medical treatments

With hospitals and medical staff preoccupied and priotitizing cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, other medical appointments, surgeries and tests have been put on hold.

This has created a massive backlog all across the country.

The non-profit Angus Reid Institute’s latest survey shows almost 2 in 5 Canadians (38%) are in the situation where appointments or medical procedures have been missed or postponed. This ranges from appointments with a doctor or specialist to advanced diagnostic tests like MRI or CT scan.

A clear majority (76%) say the situation has had an adverse affect on their overall health. This has been felt the most by those age 35 and older.

The rate of lower income Canadians who say they’ve been unable to access treatment for chronic illess (one in ten) is nearly twice as high as the overall rate.

The survey questioned 1,700 Canadians who said the most common problem was an inability to see their family doctor.

additional information-source