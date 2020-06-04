Survey: Young Canadians feeling impact from COVID-19 lockdown

Young Canadians are feeling most impacted compared to older Canadians due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, according to a study commissioned by World Vision Canada, published on Wednesday.

The study found that younger Canadians aged 18 to 29 said that they have concerns about their mental health, their relationships with friends and families, as well as job security.

When compared to Canadians of older age groups, 31 per cent of young Canadians said that their mental and emotional health has been affected more than the older age groups surveyed since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Eighteen per cent of young Canadians feel that the lockdown has had more of an impact on their social relationships with family and friends, when compared to older age groups.

“The poll revealed to us that young Canadians are much more likely to see the immediate negative impacts of the pandemic when they compared their experience with other Canadians,” said Justin Park, a youth advocacy coach for World Vision Canada.

The study also found that 51 per cent of young Canadians are worried that their job might disappear due to the pandemic, the highest among all the age groups.

Despite all the concerns that young Canadians have about the impact the pandemic and lockdown will have on their lives, 32 per cent of young Canadians said that they hold more hope for the future than others, which is highest when compared with the older age groups.

“This at first looks counter-intuitive because of what they’ve said about the negative impacts,” Park said. “But it also speaks to a general positive outlook, we can all overcome and get through this crisis together.”