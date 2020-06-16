A woman wearing a face mask in Ankara, Turkey

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks in the main Kizilay Square, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Turkey has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in five more provinces, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted early Tuesday that the wearing of masks is now compulsory in 42 of Turkey’s 81 provinces.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)