Dolores Reyes Fernández hugs her father, 87 in Barcelona, Spain

Dolores Reyes Fernández, 61, hugs her father José Reyes Lozano, 87, for the first time in nearly four months as visits resume to a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 22, 2020 following a virulent outbreak of the new coronavirus. The Ballesol Fabra i Puig elderly care center installed screens made of plastic film to resume relatives’ visits to residents, halted in mid-March. Daughter and father toppled down the structure holding the screen as they eagerly reached out for each other in the presence of tearful nursing home workers. Nursing homes in Spain have been particularly hit by the novel virus, which has claimed at least 28,300 lives nationwide. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)