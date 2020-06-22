Via Rail passengers required to wear masks

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19-19, Canada’s national railway service VIA Rail will require wearing a mask starting on June 23, according to a press release from the rail company from last week.

When the new policy goes into effect, passengers will have to wear a mask throughout their whole trip except when eating and drinking as well as when physical distancing is not possible in the station and when boarding.

VIA Rail is asking passengers to bring their own masks, but added that a limited number of disposable masks will be available if a passenger does have one when boarding.

“This is necessary as the economy is gradually reopening and VIA Rail sees an increase in ridership and as the safety and well-being of both our employees and our passengers remains our top priority,” VIA Rail said in a press release.

However, there are some exceptions to the new policy.

Passengers that have trouble breathing due to medical conditions, infants, small children, and those who are unable to take off a mask without assistance will not be required to wear a mask.

VIA Rail said that masks will be required for customer facing employees as well.