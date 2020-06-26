Air Canada is giving customers the option to get a refund for non-refundable tickets of flights but only for trips originating from the European Union. (iStock/Jozsef Soos)

Air Canada gives refunds for some non-refundable flights cancelled by COVID-19

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, June 26, 2020 15:51

Air Canada is giving customers the option for customers to get a refund for non-refundable tickets for flights that were cancelled because of COVID-19, but it is only for trips with itineraries originating from the European Union (EU), according to the airline company

“This decision follows extensive discussions among EU members of appropriate remedies given this unprecedented, global crisis and our own review of the applicable regulations in an evolving regulatory environment,” an Air Canada spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Radio Canada International. 

For other customers with non-refundable tickets, Air Canada offers the choice of a travel credit with no expiry date that is transferable, or to change their booking into Aeroplan Miles and receive an additional 65 per cent of bonus miles. 

Customers with refundable tickets continue to have the option to get refunds if their flight is cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Air Canada said that they have refunded more than $1 billion in refundable tickets to its customers since the beginning of the year. 

Categories: Health
