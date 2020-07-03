A man gets a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India

A man gets a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Friday, July 3, 2020. India’s number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation’s infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased. More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)