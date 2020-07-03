Canadian Ranger faces multiple charges after armed standoff at Rideau Hall

A member of the Canadian military, who on Thursday rammed his vehicle into the gate of the park grounds in Ottawa that house the official residence of Governor General and the temporary home of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, faces multiple charges says Canada’s national police force.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said a bail hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

“As soon as the RCMP is in a position to do so, we will release the details of these charges,” Duheme told reporters during a briefing in Ottawa Friday morning.

CBC News has confirmed the man in custody is Corey Hurren, an active member of the military who serves as a Canadian Ranger.

Duheme said while the man’s identity is out in the public domain, RCMP cannot officially name him until he is formally charged.

Canadian Rangers are part of the Canadian Army Reserve. The 5,000-strong force is made up of volunteers from remote northern and Indigenous communities who act the military’s eyes and ears in the sparsely populated northern and coastal areas of Canada.

Hurren, who describes himself as “a Royal Canadian Artillery veteran who has recently rejoined the military as a Canadian Ranger,” ran a business called GrindHouse Fine Foods, which makes meat products.

Police allege that Hurren drove his truck through the pedestrian entrance at 1 Sussex Drive at around 6:30 a.m. ET Thursday morning before heading to the ground’s greenhouse on foot.

Rideau Hall is the official residence of Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, the Queen’s representative in Canada, and the greenhouse is attached to the residence at the back. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family also live on the property at Rideau Cottage, not far from the greenhouse.

Neither Payette nor Trudeau and his family were home at the time Hurren was on the property, Duheme said.

Police quickly responded to the incident, located the suspect in the sprawling grounds and engaged with him to de-escalate the situation, he said.

Duheme said the man was responsive and talked to police officers during the armed standoff and there was no reason for police to escalate and use force.

The suspect, who had several weapons, was eventually arrested without incident at around 8:30 a.m., Duheme said.

Police would not say what may have motivated Hurren to drive all the way from northern Manitoba to Ottawa, saying that it was part of the investigation.

Duheme said, however, that police believe the suspect acted alone and there is no further threat to the public.

RCMP, which provides security to the prime minister and the Governor General, will be reviewing security measures at Rideau Hall, which is usually open to the public, Duheme said.

