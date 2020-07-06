Bob Rae named Canada’s new United Nations ambassador

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday the appointment of veteran Liberal politician and former Ontario premier, Bob Rae, as Canada’s new ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Rae, who also served as the interim Liberal Party leader between 2011 and 2013, will succeed Marc-André Blanchard. Blanchard announced his decision to retire earlier this year, Trudeau said.

The announcement comes less than a month after Canada failed to secure a temporary seat on the Security Council — losing to Norway and Ireland on the first ballot.

Rae brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently serving as Canada’s Special Envoy on Humanitarian and Refugee Issues, building on his earlier work as Canada’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, Trudeau said in a statement.

“Bob Rae has dedicated his life to serving Canadians and our country, and his experience and thoughtful approach will serve us well in this new role as our ambassador to the United Nations,” Trudeau said.

“Together, we will strengthen our international relationships and continue to fully engage on the world stage to help build a better future that benefits everyone.”

Trudeau also thanked Blanchard for his work at the helm of Canada’s mission in the UN headquarters.

“His dedication played a vital role in advancing global cooperation, and helped Canada re-engage with partners to increase our place in the world and contribute to our efforts to help tackle the most important challenges of our time,” Trudeau said.