Canadian Broadway actor Nick Cordero, 41, dies from coronavirus complications

Tony Award-nominated Canadian actor Nick Cordero, whose imposing physique coupled with effortless charm brought him a series of tough-guy roles on Broadway, has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41.
His death was announced on Instagram by his wife, Amanda Kloots, on Sunday. The couple, who moved to Los Angeles from New York nearly a year ago, have a one-year-old son, Elvis.
“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots posted on Instagram.
“Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.”
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
Cordero grew up in Hamilton’s west end and attended Toronto’s Ryerson University for acting.
He moved to New York in 2007 to pursue his acting career but nearly gave it up after a long stretch without work to seek a more stable job as a real estate agent.
Cordero’s big break came in 2014 when he played Cheech, a gangster with a fondness for theater and a talent for tap, in a musical adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway. The role won him a Tony nomination.
“Somehow, this dopey, mass-murdering thug and the actor playing him stand out as being far more endearingly earnest than anybody else,” New York Times critic Ben Brantley wrote in his review.
Cordero also went on to play the abusive husband of the title character in Waitress and a mobster in A Bronx Tale.
In a 2014 New York Times interview, Cordero reflected on the challenge of finding his voice as a pitiless mafia enforcer.
“The producer kept telling me, ‘Get tough. Get mean. Get angry,’” Cordero told The New York Times. “But I’m a nice guy. I’m Canadian.”
Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to Kloots.
Cordero entered the emergency room on March 30 and had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, sepsis infection, a tracheotomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted.
He had been on a ventilator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored.
With files from The Associated Press
