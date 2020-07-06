Poll: Most Canadians opposed to Wexit

Most Canadians are opposed to the idea of “Wexit”, which is an idea that sees Canada’s four western most provinces, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, seceding from Canada, according to an Abacus Data poll released over the weekend.

According to the poll, only 7 per cent of Canadians said that it would be a good idea if all four western provinces separated from the country.

Among Canadians in British Columbia, 13 per cent said that separating was a good idea, 16 per cent said they could live with it, and 71 per cent said that separating is a terrible idea.

In Alberta, the Wexit movement seems to have more support. The poll found that 20 per cent of Albertan respondents said that they thought separating was a good idea, 26 per cent said they could live with it, and 54 per cent thought it was a terrible idea.

“It shows that Wexit Canada, as a starting point, has an audience that is open to listening, and in Alberta particularly, an audience who may not be strongly in favour of separating but signal that they could live with it,” David Coletto, the chief executive officer of Abacus Data told CBC News’ Joel Dryden.

Abacus Data concluded that based on current sentiments, there are enough advocates and opponents to have a debate about the Wexit movement, however actual support for the idea remains confined to a small minority.

Abacus Data also said that a growing support for Wexit could divide conservatives. Among the 7 per cent of Canadians that said all four provinces separating from Canada is a good idea, 49 per cent nationally voted Conservative in the 2019 federal election.

Wexit is a movement that gained popularity after the 2019 Canadian federal election. The movement also has its own federal party, Wexit Canada, which was granted eligibility to run in the next federal election earlier this year.