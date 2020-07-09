Players vie for control of the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Russia and Denmark, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. A Junior B hockey team on Vancouver Island is changing its name in a show of respect to First Nations. The owners of the Saanich Junior Braves say a process has been started to develop a name that upholds the team's core values. (The Canadian Press/AP/Ivan Sekretarev)

Hockey team in British Columbia announces plan to change name

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 9, 2020 14:56

The owners of the Saanich Junior Braves, a hockey team in British Columbia, announced plans to change the name and logo of the team out of respect to Indigenous communities, according to a press release on Wednesday. 

“The Saanich Junior Braves name is not respectful to our First Nations and does not reflect the valued relationships we hold with local First Nations communities or with our First Nations players,” Edward Geric and Norm Kelly, the team owners said in a statement. “We have decided to rename the team and have started a process to develop a name that upholds our core values.”

The team had been using the name and logo since 1967 when it joined the Vancouver Island Junior League. According to a statement from the team, more details on the renaming process will be announced in the coming weeks. 

The name change comes amidst numerous calls for sports teams to change their names due to their offending nature. The Edmonton Eskimos, a team in the Canadian Football League, is reviewing the team name after they were called out by some of their sponsors.

In the United States, the National Football League’s Washington team, who’s team nickname is an Indigenous slur, recently announced they would review their name.

In an interview with CBC’s All Points West, Kelly said that the decision to change the name was not due to any controversy. 

“I’ve never had anyone come up and say they were upset or disgusted,” Kelly said. “But we feel like we want to be leaders rather than followers.”

Until a new name and logo are decided upon, the team will be known as the Saanich Junior B Hockey.

With files from CBC News, Roshini Nair, and All Points West

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Projet de loi 61 : Legault imposera le bâillon cet automne s'il le fautQuébec réduit les heures d'ouverture et de consommation dans les barsUn portrait statistique du stress des parents durant la pandémieAlerte Amber pour retrouver un père et ses deux filles enlevées à LévisLa mère et le frère de Justin Trudeau ont reçu des honoraires de l'organisme UNISAllégations de Safia Nolin : Maripier Morin met sa carrière sur pauseDessertes aériennes régionales : Québec met sur pied un groupe d’interventionRéforme en immigration : Québec assouplit les règles du PEQLa santé des travailleurs agricoles temporaires : pas toujours une prioritéL'Ontario prolonge les décrets d'urgence jusqu'au 22 juillet
Peter Nygard files for dismissal of class-action lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted womenTelefilm Canada investigating allegations of misconduct against employeeAmber Alert issued for father, 2 children missing in QuebecU.S. Supreme Court rules N.Y. prosecutors, but not yet Congress, can access Trump financial recordsPolice chiefs call on federal government to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs for personal useSeoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead following massive searchSome good news from around the world on ThursdayTesla's soaring stock has Elon Musk nearing another $1.8B US paydayVigilante justice or community safety? Protesters target Albertans on bail accused of crimes against childrenPolynesian and South American people met, interbred many centuries ago