Hezbollah supporters and communist groups try to remove barbed wires that block a road leading to the U.S. embassy during a protest against American interference in Lebanon's affairs, in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Hussein Malla)

Hezbollah supporters and communist groups try to remove barbed wires in Lebanon

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 10, 2020 12:59

Hezbollah supporters and communist groups try to remove barbed wires that block a road leading to the U.S. embassy during a protest against American interference in Lebanon’s affairs, in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Hussein Malla)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy