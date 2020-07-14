Advance, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective was created in Canada to promote and serve as a united representation of Black voices within all sectors of Canada’s music industry. (iStock/vladko13)

New music collective aims to promote Black voices in Canada’s music industry

A new music collective has been created in Canada to promote and be a united representation of Black voices within all sectors of Canada’s music industry.

It is called Advance, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective, and it aims to create conditions for long term success and address racial inequality and inclusivity through mentorship, community outreach, and business development. 

“Driven by the heart, soul and sounds of Black voices across Canada’s music entertainment industry, ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective, is leading the change in developing an infrastructure for the betterment, upliftment and retention of Black people in the music business,” the collective said on their website. 

Advance is also committed to building a more equitable Canadian music industry that gives Canada’s Black music communities a valued voice by holding the corporate, private, and government sectors accountable. 

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which runs Canada’s annual music award show, the Juno Awards, welcomed the creation of Advance. 

“We look forward to working with you and supporting the goal of a more equitable Canadian music industry,” they said on Twitter

