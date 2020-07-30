A child pulls a sheep to be washed with soap before it is offered for sale

A child pulls a sheep past fishing boats to be washed with soap before it is offered for sale for the upcoming Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, on the beach in Dakar, Senegal Thursday, July 30, 2020. Even in the best of times, many Muslims in West Africa scramble to afford a sheep to slaughter on the Eid al-Adha holiday, a display of faith that often costs as much as a month’s income, and now the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on people’s budgets putting an important religious tradition beyond financial reach. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)