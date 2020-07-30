A woman refreshes herself at a fountain in downtown Rome, Thursday, July 30, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, which will arrive this Thursday and will last at least until next Saturday, will reach temperatures over 34 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
