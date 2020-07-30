Family and friends of victims of the deadly Nova Scotia mass shootings display their appreciation after an inquiry was announced, in Halifax on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The federal and provincial governments will launch an inquiry instead of a review that had no power to compel testimony or deliver binding recommendations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Family and friends of victims of the deadly Nova Scotia mass shootings display their appreciation after an inquiry was announced, in Halifax on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The federal and provincial governments will launch an inquiry instead of a review that had no power to compel testimony or deliver binding recommendations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Family and friends of victims of the deadly mass shootings after an inquiry
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.