A Canadian military Griffon helicopter flies along the shoreline of Baffin Island as it moves personnel between Operation Nanook and Iqaluit, Tuesday, August 26, 2014. Canada and some of its closest allies are launching a major naval exercise in the Arctic this week that aims to send a message of unity without spreading COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A Canadian military Griffon helicopter flies along the shoreline of Baffin Island as it moves personnel between Operation Nanook and Iqaluit, Tuesday, August 26, 2014. Canada and some of its closest allies are launching a major naval exercise in the Arctic this week that aims to send a message of unity without spreading COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A Canadian military Griffon helicopter flies along the shoreline, Baffin Island
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.