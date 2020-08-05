A statue is seen in front of a building that was damaged in Beirut, Lebanon

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 12:12

A statue representing the Lebanese expatriate is seen in front of a building that was damaged by an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks flooded with glass and rubble. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

