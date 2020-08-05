A man places flower petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge ahead of Rep. John Lewis’ casket crossing during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A man places flower petals ahead of Rep. John Lewis’ casket crossing
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.